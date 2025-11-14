Zuari Industries Q2 profit at Rs 164 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Zuari Industries has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 164.29 crore in the latest September quarter.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 14.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 286.43 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 277.17 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Zuari Industries is the apex company of Adventz, a diversified conglomerate with four major industry verticals – agrochemicals, engineering & infrastructure, real estate & lifestyle, and biofuels & services. PTI MJH DRR