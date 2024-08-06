Zuno General Insurance launches motor insurance product

Mumbai,Aug 6 (PTI) General insurer Zuno General Insurance on Tuesday launched a motor insurance product which charges customers based on how they drive when policies will come up for renewal.

Claiming to be the first usage-based offering in the country, a statement explained that a mobile app will monitor the driving behavior, and based on these driving scores, premiums may go up or down.

* * * * AMFI launches recognition prog The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday announced an initiative to honour the contributions of mutual fund distributor (MFD) and registered investment advisors (RIA).

A total of 165 individuals and entities will felicitated and the selection will happen on a host of parameters including getting new investors, as per a statement.

* * * * DBS Bank India launches priority prog *DBS Bank India on Tuesday launched a priority banking programme claiming to offer a slew of benefits.

The initiative christened 'DBS Golden Circle' offers benefits like special overdraft rates against fixed deposits and lifetime free debit cards among others, as per an official statement.

* * * * *Capital Small Finance Bank in tie-up with Edelweiss Life Capital Small Finance Bank on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Edelweiss Life Insurance under which the lender will be distributing covers to its customer base.

The lender's managing director and chief executive Sarvjit Singh Samra said the insurance solutions will help it realize the aim of being the primary banker for its middle-income group customers.

* * * * *HSBC ties up with SBI General Insurance HSBC on Tuesday announced a tie-up with SBI General Insurance under which the foreign nlender will be distributing insurance policies of the latter.

The lender will offer the entire suite of non-life insurance products including health, property, motor and travel to its customers, as per a statement. PTI AA MR MR