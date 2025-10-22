New Delhi: Zupee Studio, a short-format content platform, on Wednesday said it has crossed 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Primarily an online gaming platform, Zupee had last month forayed into the entertainment space post the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which puts a blanket ban on all forms of online money games while promoting e-sports and other online games.

Zupee Studio features a range of 1-3 minute episodes spanning genres such as romance, thriller, comedy, and action, designed for vertical viewing.

"Zupee Studio was born from our gaming roots to deliver joy through accessible, high-quality microdramas. Crossing 10 million downloads so quickly reflects India's growing appetite for entertainment on their terms, one minute at a time," Zupee Chief Spokesperson Govind Mittal said.

Zupee Studio plans to accelerate its content pipeline with seven new original series by year-end, the company said in a statement. The platform will also roll out interactive features and expand dubbing for global titles.