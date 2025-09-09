Zupee taps into short-format content with 'Zupee Studio'

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Gaming platform Zupee on Tuesday announced its expansion beyond online gaming with the launch of Zupee Studio, a short-format content platform.

The move comes shortly after the company had to suspend its core real-money gaming operations last month following new central legislation.

Zupee Studio will offer 1-3 minute "mini-episodes" across genres like romance, drama, thriller, and comedy, designed for mobile-first viewing, the company said in a statement.

"Zupee Studio reflects our long-term vision of shaping the future of entertainment in India. For us, it has always been about creating joy and connection for millions of Indians. With this launch, we are carrying forward that same philosophy into entertainment.

"This growth chapter echoes our belief in storytelling as a powerful force to engage, inspire and entertain. We are extending that philosophy into entertainment by creating a platform that entertains, connects and resonates with millions of Indians," said Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO of Zupee.

The new platform is being rolled out in a phased manner, initially available to select Android users with an iOS launch planned soon.

The company stated that while online social games remain part of its offerings, the introduction of short-format content is the "first of several new experiences" planned for its users.

The launch comes weeks after Zupee, along with other major platforms like Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and WinZO, discontinued their paid gaming services in the wake of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025', which was passed by Parliament in August and prohibits all online games involving monetary stakes.

Last month, WinZO also introduced ZO TV -- a new short-form video content format.