Zupee to expand into AI-driven interactive storytelling; acquires Australian firm Nucanon

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Online gaming platform Zupee on Monday said it has acquired Sydney-based AI startup Nucanon to expand its capabilities into AI-powered interactive storytelling.

Post the acquisitions, Nucanon's founding team will head product innovation from Zupee's India headquarters in Gurugram, according to a company statement.

Zupee, which has over 200 million registered users, plans to expand its product, technology, and design teams to support the new venture.

"For decades, we've been trapped between two worlds: the emotional depth of cinema and the agency of games. With Nucanon, we want to crack something fundamental — which is not just generating content but understanding narrative causality.

"We believe the Pixar of the next century won't emerge through traditional film or animation, but rather through interactive mix of videos and games. And we're going to build it from India for the world," Zupee Founder and CEO Dilsher Singh Malhi said.

Nucanon was previously backed by investors, including Skalata Ventures, Antler, Outlier Ventures, Paperclip Partners, LAUNCH Fund (Jason Calacanis), Born Ready Ventures (Futureverse), and Mark Aubrey (CEO, Sydney FC).