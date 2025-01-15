Zurich Kotak General Insurance appoints Alok Kumar Agarwal as MD

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Zurich Kotak General Insurance on Wednesday announced appointment of Alok Kumar Agarwal as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Following the approval of the board, Agarwal has taken charge effective January 1, 2025 succeeding Suresh Agarwal, the company said in a statement.

Alok joins Zurich Kotak from ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company where he held multiple leadership roles over the past 22 years across the corporate, SME, crop and retail business lines, it said.

In June 2024, it said, Zurich completed the strategic majority stake acquisition of Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Ltd, marking the group’s entry into one of the world’s fastest growing insurance markets.

The transaction is the largest foreign investment in India’s general insurance market by a foreign insurer since the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit was raised from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in 2021. PTI DP DP ANU ANU