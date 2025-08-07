Zydus gets NOC from Health Canada for smoking cessation aid

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received a no objection certificate (NOC) from Health Canada for a product used to help quit smoking.

The company has received NOC for ZDS-Varenicline tablets (0.5 &1 mg), Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

Varenicline is used as an aid in smoking cessation. It is a partial nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, designed to partially activate this system while displacing nicotine at its sites of action in the brain.

ZDS-Varenicline tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifescience Ltd, SEZ, Ahmedabad, the drugmaker said.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2024 data, Varenicline tablets had annual sales of CAD 15 million in the Canadian market. PTI MSS MSS SHW