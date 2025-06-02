Zydus gets USFDA nod for generic IBS-D treatment drug

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a drug for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea in adults.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Rifaximin Tablets (550 mg), the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Rifaximin tablets are indicated for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D) in adults.

As per the IQVIA MAT March sales data, Rifaximin tablets had an annual sales of USD 2,672.9 million in the US.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading at Rs 926.05 apiece, 0.41 per cent down from previous close, on BSE. PTI MSS HVA