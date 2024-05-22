Zydus gets USFDA nod for generic medication to treat asthma

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product to treat asthma.

Advertisment

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Theophylline extended-release tablets (300 mg and 450 mg), the drug firm said in a statement.

Theophylline is used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ, the drugmaker said.

As per the IQVIA MAT data, Theophylline extended-release tablets (300 mg and 450 mg) had annual sales of USD 12.6 million in the US. PTI MSS TRB