Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic blood pressure drug

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat high blood pressure.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets in multiple strengths, the drug firm said in a statement.

Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets are used to lower high blood pressure, which helps reduce the risk of serious heart problems like strokes and heart attacks.

The tablets will be produced at the company's Baddi-based plant in Himachal Pradesh.

As per the IQVIA MAT September 2025 data, Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets had annual sales of USD 24.5 million in the US.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday ended marginally up at Rs 927.50 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL