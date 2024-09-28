Zydus gets USFDA nod to produce generic prostate cancer drug

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to produce generic prostate cancer treatment drug.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Enzalutamide capsules (40 mg), it said in a regulatory filing.

Enzalutamide capsules are androgen receptor inhibitors indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The drug will be produced at the group's manufacturing site in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, Zydus said.

As per IQVIA MAT July 2024 data, Enzalutamide capsules (40 mg) had annual sales of USD 869.4 million in the US.

The group now has 400 approvals and has filed over 465 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.