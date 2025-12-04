Zydus gets VAI classification from USFDA for Jarod plant

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for its Jarod-based injectable manufacturing facility.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the plant at Jarod, Vadodara from August 25 to September 5, 2025.

The health regulator has classified the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) indicating that minor issues were found during an inspection.

This inspection at the plant was conducted following the Warning Letter issued on August 29, 2024 by the USFDA.

Zydus Lifesciences shares on Thursday ended flat at Rs 935.40 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS DR DR