Zydus Healthcare appoints Swati Dalal MD

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Swati Dalal as an additional director and Managing Director of its wholly-owned arm Zydus Healthcare Ltd.

The board of Zydus Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) at its meeting held on June 16, 2025, approved the appointment of Swati Dalal as an additional director and the Managing Director of ZHL with effect from June 16, 2025, for five years, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Dalal, whose last role was Managing Director of Abbott India Ltd, has experience of over 30 years, the filing said.

She started her career with Wockhardt Nutrition and later joined erstwhile Boots. Through subsequent mergers with Knoll, Solvay and Abbott, she progressed in her career with various leadership roles across Abbott, including Commercial Director Sales & Marketing and Business Development & Commercial Excellence, among others.

She is a graduate in pharmacy from PKM Kundnani College of Pharmacy, Mumbai and a post-graduate degree in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, it added.