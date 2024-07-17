Zydus inks licensing pact with Takeda to sell GERD drug

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has inked a licensing pact with Takeda to market a drug for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The company has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to market the novel Potassium Competitive Acid Blocker (P-CAB) Vonoprazan in India, the drug firm said in a statement.

The drug will be marketed under the brand name Vault in the country, it added.

Under the terms of this agreement, Zydus will be marketing the drug in India.

"With a rich legacy in marketing gastrointestinal therapies in India, we have been offering different breakthrough clinical options across the spectrum," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said.

Vonoprazan is approved by the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for the treatment of adults with reflux esophagitis and other Acid Peptic Disorders (APD). PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL