Zydus launches biosimilar for ophthalmic care

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has launched its first indigenously developed biosimilar for the treatment of visual impairment.

Anyra, the country's first indigenously developed biosimilar of Aflibercept 2 mg, is indicated for the treatment of visual impairment due to various conditions, including diabetes.

With this launch, the company reinforces its commitment to advancing ophthalmic care and expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologics for patients across India, the Gujarat-based drug firm said in a statement.

Currently, more than 100 million people in India are living with diabetes, making it one of the largest diabetic populations globally.

"We are committed to making advanced biologics accessible to patients who need them most. ANYRA is a transformative step for affordable retinal care in India. By delivering a high-quality, indigenously developed Aflibercept 2 mg, we are expanding patient access to critical therapies with advanced biologics," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil P Patel stated.

The company said it has also signed an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Bayer for Anyra.

Shares of the drug firm were trading marginally up at Rs 910.25 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MR