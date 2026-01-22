Zydus launches biosimilar to treat multiple cancers

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has launched a biosimilar in India to treat multiple cancers.

The company said it has introduced the world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India under the brand name Tishtha, reinforcing its growing capability in advanced biologics and immuno-oncology.

Tishtha will be available in 100 mg and 40 mg dosages priced at Rs 28,950 and Rs 13,950 respectively, the Ahmedabad-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.

The prices are approximately one fourth of the reference drug, it added.

"With the launch of Tishtha, we are expanding access to Immuno-Oncology through a patient-centric therapy. Our aim is to support patients with consistent care throughout their treatment journey," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil P Patel said.

The company remains committed to improving patient access to high-quality biosimilar immunotherapies, he added.

The treatment is likely to benefit more than 5 lakh patients, the company stated.

