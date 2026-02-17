Zydus launches device for respiratory issues

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has launched a device to help clear congestion, support effective mucous clearance, and improve breathing in patients with COPD, Asthma, and Bronchiectasis.

The company has launched PEPAIR, India's first affordable Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) device, according to a statement.

More than 90 lakh patients suffer from chronic respiratory conditions in India, it added.

Chronic mucous hypersecretion is a common problem amongst these patients that requires an airway clearance solution for everyday care, the drug firm said.

PEPAIRTM is being launched in agreement with AeroDel Technology Innovations, an Indian medical device company focused on simplifying inhalation through drug-delivery, pulmonary rehabilitation, it said.

"With PEPAIR, India's first affordable OPEP device, we are introducing a drug-free, handheld solution designed to support better breathing for patients with COPD, asthma and bronchiectasis," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

OPEP, a therapy using a handheld, translucent device that creates pressure and vibrations during exhalation to loosen mucous, open airways, and promote clearance, it said.

Respiratory diseases are rising sharply in India due to a combination of extreme and persistent air pollution, climate-driven changes in allergens and ozone, rapid urbanisation, and delayed diagnosis of chronic lung conditions. PTI MSS BAL BAL