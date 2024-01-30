Zydus launches pill for prostate cancer patients

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has launched a medication for testosterone suppression in patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Advertisment

The company has launched the oral once-a-day therapy under the brand name Rexigo.

The drug firm said the medication would cost Rs 6,995 per month, which is 50 per cent less than the currently available injectable options.

"With this, the treatment for prostate cancer in India can now be made completely oral, thus helping patients lead a better quality of life," Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Prostate cancer is one of the leading cancers in men and more than 43,000 cases were reported in India in 2022 as per the National Cancer Registry Program of India. PTI MSS SHW