Zydus launches VaxiFluTM trivalent influenza vaccine for flu protection in India

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday said it has launched its trivalent influenza (flu) vaccine VaxiFlu, introduced in India for the first time in line with global recommendations of the WHO.

Vaxiflu trivalent influenza vaccine (TIV) is recommended for individuals aged 6 months and above.

It contains the latest, updated strains selected based on WHO's annual surveillance and recommendations, ensuring optimal protection and precision targeted vaccination for the current season, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

"We believe in aligning with global guidelines and enabling timely access to vaccines, as they are a critical part of preventive healthcare. We believe that this will significantly reduce vaccine-preventable diseases and related complications in high-risk groups," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

A contagious respiratory illness, flu is caused by influenza viruses, which are spread from person to person, mainly through airborne respiratory droplets generated from coughing and sneezing or direct contact and it "remains a significant global health concern, causing 3-5 million cases of severe illness with 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths annually", the company said.

The disease disproportionately affects vulnerable populations such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic conditions, it added. PTI RKL DR DR