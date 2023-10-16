Zydus Lifesciences appoints Punit Patel as President & CEO, Americas

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Punit Patel as President and Chief Executive Officer, Americas.

He will be responsible for the business operations of all Zydus entities in North America which include generics, injectables and specialty business, rare and orphan disease portfolio and also future forays into novel therapeutics, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Patel will be based out of the group's office in Pennington, New Jersey, US, it added.

Before joining Zydus, he was the President of Red Oak Sourcing, leading the company's "multibillion-dollar generic portfolio", overseeing all aspects of Red Oak's business.

Patel, who has more than 20 years of experience in the generics and branded pharmaceutical marketplace, has also worked at Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics and CVS Caremark, Zydus said.

"As a seasoned and successful business leader, Punit brings rich and varied experience in healthcare and pharmaceuticals to lead Zydus into the future.

"Building on the strong foundation that has already been laid, we hope to hone our strategic direction, build and nurture new relationships which will help Zydus grow and strengthen its presence in North America," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said. PTI RKL DRR