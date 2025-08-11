Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for angina, high blood pressure drug

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a drug used to treat angina and high blood pressure.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Diltiazem Hydrochloride tablets in strengths of 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, the drug maker said in a statement.

Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the management of chronic stable angina and angina due to coronary artery spasm.

It belongs to a class of drugs called calcium-channel blockers. Diltiazem works by relaxing blood vessels, which reduces the workload on the heart and increases blood and oxygen supply to the heart muscle.

The company said Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences' Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2025 data, Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets had annual sales of USD 13.9 million in the US. PTI MSS DRR