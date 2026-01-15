Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic blood disorder drug

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Eltrombopag tablets, indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) in specific blood disorders.

The final approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Eltrombopag tablets in strengths 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 75 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Eltrombopag tablets will be produced at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) in specific blood disorders. It works by stimulating bone marrow cells to produce more platelets, thereby reducing the risk of bleeding, the company said.

Citing IQVIA MAT November 2025 data, the company said Eltrombopag tablets had annual sales of USD 1,262.5 million in the US. PTI RKL BAL BAL