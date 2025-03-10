Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market generic antifungal shampoo

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from US health regulator USFDA to market a generic antifungal medication to treat dandruff, fungal infections, and other skin conditions.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Ketoconazole Shampoo, 2 pc, it said in a statement.

Ketoconazole shampoo is an antifungal medication used to treat dandruff, fungal infections, and other skin conditions.

The product will be produced at the Zydus Group's topical manufacturing site at Changodar, Ahmedabad.

As per IQVIA MAT January 2025 data, Ketoconazole shampoo had annual sales of USD 68.89 mn in the US.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 0.22 per cent up at Rs 903.10 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HVA