Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market generic arthritis drug in US

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication for arthritis and other conditions in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Dexamethasone tablets (1mg), the drug maker said in a statement.

Dexamethasone is used to treat conditions like arthritis, blood/hormone disorders, allergic reactions, skin diseases, eye problems, breathing problems, bowel disorders, cancer and immune system disorders.

As per IQVIA data, Dexamethasone tablets had an annual sales of USD 1.8 million in the US.