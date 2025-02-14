Zydus Lifesciences inks licensing pact with Zhuhai for cancer drug

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said its subsidiary has tied up with Zhuhai Beihai Biotech Co to market a cancer drug in the US market.

Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE has entered into an exclusive licensing, supply and commercialisation agreement with Zhuhai for Beizray (Albumin Solubilized Docetaxel injection), the drug firm said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Beihai Biotech will be responsible for the manufacturing and supply of the product while Zydus will be responsible for commercialisation of the product in the US, it added.

As per the pact, Beihai shall receive upfront payments, sales targets-based milestone payments and a share of Beizray's net profits earned in the US, it stated.

Beizray is indicated for the treatment of breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and head and neck cancer.

"The partnership will provide impetus to our strategic focus on high unmet need therapy area, as well as our stated purpose of delivering much-needed medicines to more patients in the country," Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc President and Chief Executive Officer Punit Patel said.

Zhuhai Beihai Biotech Co Founder and Chairman Qun Sun said the product which is the first improved Docetaxel formulation with significant clinical advantages, in the US provides patients with an important treatment alternative.

As per the IQVIA MAT December 2024 data, the Docetaxel injection market provides access to an annual volume uptake of around 531,000 units in the US market.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences ended 4.33 per cent down at Rs 901.60 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MR