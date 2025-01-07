Zydus Lifesciences joins hands with CVS Caremark for diabetes drugs template formulary

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with CVS Caremark to add Zituvio, Zituvimet and Zituvimet XR tablets used in treatment of diabetes to the latter's template formulary.

Advertisment

CVS Caremark will add Zydus' Zituvio and combination products to its template formulary starting January 1, 2025, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Template formulary is a continually updated list of medications, products, and technologies backed by current evidence-based medicine and judgment of doctors and other relevant experts in the diagnosis and treatment of disease and preservation of health, as per NIH.

Zituvio and combination products include Zituvio (sitagliptin), Zituvimet (sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride) and Zituvimet XR (sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride) extended-release tablets.

Advertisment

These three NDAs of Sitagliptin (base) and combination franchise had been approved by the USFDA earlier, the company said.

The Zituvio range of products contain active ingredients sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride (HCl), a biguanide, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc President & CEO Punit Patel said the relationship is a strong validation of Zydus' strategic investments in the new drug applications portfolio.

Advertisment

It "will set the way for further strengthening our portfolio of differentiated products in the US market", he added.

CVS Caremark is one of the most patient-centric healthcare solutions providers in the US, Patel said, adding that the partnership enhances the company's "commitment to improving access to high-quality medications to patients and meeting their healthcare needs with reduced outlays". PTI RKL SHW