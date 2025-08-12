Zydus Lifesciences Q1 net profit rises 3 pc to Rs 1,467 cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,467 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The drug maker reported a net profit of Rs 1,420 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,574 crore for the June quarter as compared with Rs 6,207 crore in the year-ago period, the drug maker said in a statement.

"Our Q1 FY2026 performance reflects the results of our disciplined execution, with most of our key businesses meeting expectations," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said.

The company remains firmly on track to achieve FY2026 aspirations and is excited about the upcoming developments on the innovation front, which will open up new avenues for sustainable growth, he added. Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.27 per cent up at Rs 958.05 apiece on BSE.