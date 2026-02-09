Zydus Lifesciences Q3 net profit up 1.81 pc at Rs 1,042 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Monday reported a 1.81 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,042.1 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 6,864.5 crore, as against Rs 5,269.1 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 5,537.6 crore as compared to Rs 4,142.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company said it incurred a one-time impact of Rs 84.9 crore on account of the new labour code in the quarter.

"Our robust performance in 3QFY26 across key businesses reinforces the strength and scalability of our base business," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

The pharmaceuticals segment clocked revenue of Rs 5,900.3 crore in the third quarter, up from Rs 4,809.9 crore in the same period a year ago, the filing said.

In an investor presentation, the company said that within the pharmaceutical business, India's branded formulations sustained the growth momentum and outpaced the market growth for yet another quarter.

US-based business continued to grow, driven by persistent volume expansion and new launches, it said, adding that the international markets business further accelerated its growth trajectory across regions.

On the other hand, the consumer products vertical registered revenue of Rs 964.2 crore as against Rs 459.2 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added. PTI RKL DRR