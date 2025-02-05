Zydus Lifesciences Q3 profit rises 30 pc at Rs 1,023 crore

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said consolidated net profit increased by 30 per cent to Rs 1,023 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, aided by robust sales across domestic and US markets.

The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 790 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 5,269 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 4,505 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

"We are pleased with the sustained growth momentum across our key businesses that has driven our Q3 performance. Our robust product portfolio execution in the US, market share gain in focused therapy segments and brands in India, and strategic leveraging of our global portfolio in International Markets position us well for future growth," Managing Director Sharvil Patel stated.

The company is on track to achieve its fiscal year 2025 goal of double-digit growth across key businesses, coupled with improved profitability, he added.

"Looking ahead, we are strategically building growth levers to ensure sustained success, with patient centricity and quality at the core of our operations," Patel said.

Zydus Lifesciences shares were trading 1.79 per cent down at Rs 956 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS DR