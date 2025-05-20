Zydus Lifesciences Q4 net profit marginally down at Rs 1,170.9 cr

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,170.9 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,182.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,527.9 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 5,533.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 4,716.9 crore as compared to Rs 4,143.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 12, 2025.

In the fourth quarter, India geography comprising formulations as well as consumer wellness businesses registered revenues of Rs 2,447.5 crore, up 13 per cent, the company said.

US formulations business clocked revenues of Rs 3,130.7 crore, up 24 per cent y-o-y, it added.

However, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business revenue was down 10 per cent at Rs 129 crore, it added.

"We are happy to conclude FY25 on a strong note, with all our businesses surpassing our growth expectations. The commercial success of our extensive product portfolio combined with operating leverage has significantly bolstered profitability and financial health," Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, consolidated net profit was at Rs 4,525.5 crore as compared to Rs 3,859.5 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said, adding that its international markets formulations business had revenues of Rs 554.7 crore, up 12 per cent.

In FY25, consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,241.5 crore as compared to Rs 19,547.4 crore. PTI RKL DR