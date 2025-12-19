Zydus Lifesciences signs deal with Myriad Genetics for cancer-risk assessment diagnostic tests

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has signed an exclusive agreement with Myriad Genetics of US to launch cancer-risk assessment diagnostic tests in India.

Under the agreement, Zydus will introduce MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, MyChoice HRD Plus, homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) test and Prolaris prostate cancer prognostic test to patients, clinicians, and healthcare systems across India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This agreement marks a major step in expanding access to precision diagnostic tests for cancer treatment in India. The prostate and ovarian cancer tests help doctors with actionable insights to develop personalised treatment plans, predict disease progression, arrive at treatment decisions and streamline clinical workflows," Zydus Managing Director, Sharvil P Patel said.

He further said,"We are also bringing a test which will help identify hereditary risks in patients and their families. Enabling access to these critical diagnostic tests will benefit patients in getting better clinical outcomes and support their fight against cancer." Myriad Genetics Chief Commercial Officer, said Brian Donnelly said the collaboration with Zydus is an important step forward in expanding precision oncology across India.

"Myriad tests aim to empower clinicians with actionable information to assess risk, understand tumour biology, and guide truly personalised care with greater clarity, confidence, and hope as they navigate critical health decisions," Donnelly added.

Under the agreement, Zydus will exclusively market, create awareness, access and engage with clinicians for Myriad's cancer-risk assessment diagnostic tests, the company said. PTI RKL DR DR