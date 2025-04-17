Zydus MedTech ties up with Brazil's Braile Biomedica

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Zydus MedTech on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with Braile Biomedica, an innovative cardiovascular device manufacturer based in Brazil.

As part of the collaboration, Zydus will exclusively commercialise Braile's Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation technology (TAVI) across Europe, India, and other select markets.

The global TAVI market, currently valued at over USD 6 billion, continues to witness strong growth driven by the increasing incidence of aortic stenosis and the rising demand for minimally invasive cardiac procedures.

"We stand united with Braile to improve patient outcomes and expand access to advanced, critical cardiovascular care globally," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said in a statement.

This technology will offer a minimally invasive approach that also supports faster recovery, reduced hospital stays, and greatly improved quality of life for patients, he added.

Zydus MedTech is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences specialising in medical technology development. PTI MSS DRR