Zydus Q2 net profit up 38 pc at Rs 1,259 cr; to raise up to Rs 5k cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 38 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,259 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, aided by robust sales growth in the US and India markets.

The Ahmedabad-based drug maker reported a net profit of Rs 911 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,123 crore during the September quarter as against Rs 5,237 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

The company said its board has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via the issue of securities.

"Our strong performance this quarter reaffirms the power of our diversified business model and our execution capabilities across geographies and verticals," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

The drug maker delivered robust revenue growth and industry-leading profitability, aided by consistent outperformance in the US and India formulations businesses, he added.

The company's US formulations revenue stood at Rs 2,744 crore in the second quarter, up 13 per cent against Rs 2,417 crore in the September quarter of last fiscal.

Indian formulations business grew 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,593 crore in the July-September quarter, it said.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday were trading 3.14 per cent lower at Rs 942.35 apiece on the BSE.