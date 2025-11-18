Zydus, SIG launch liquid cough and cold medication in single-serve spouted pouches

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with leading packaging solutions provider SIG to introduce liquid cough and cold medication in single-serve spouted pouches.

The packaging helps in delivering precise doses of the medicine, improved hygiene, and reduced product waste.

"Our goal at Zydus is to make effective medication more accessible and consumer-friendly. Continuing with our patient-centric approaches, we are introducing Deriphyllin CoughGo in single-serve spouted pouches utilizing SIG's advanced filling technology," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil P Patel stated.

The new packaging solution for Zydus' 'Deriphyllin CoughGo' enables 5 ml and 10 ml mini-portions of ready-to-consume medicine in spouted pouches, also known as siplets. PTI MSS HVA