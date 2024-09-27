Zydus ties up with CSIR-CDRI to develop drug for CKD-induced osteoporosis

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said it has tied up with Lucknow-based CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) to develop a drug for chronic kidney disease-induced osteoporosis.

A collaborative research agreement was inked between the parties to develop oral medication through the discovery of small molecule inhibitors of Sclerostin, the Ahmedabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

As per the agreement, CDRI and Zydus will jointly undertake preclinical research, it said.

Any drug candidate emerging from the efforts will be developed by Zydus for India and other markets, it added.

"CSIR-CDRI's deep-rooted expertise in biomedical research, coupled with Zydus' innovative approach to drug discovery and development, creates a powerful synergy," Zydus Lifesciences Chairman Pankaj Patel said.

Together, the entities will explore new avenues for treating bone metabolism disorders, ensuring that CKD patients have access to effective and affordable therapies that improve their quality of life, he added.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects over 10 per cent of the global population, posing significant health challenges.

CKD causes a progressive loss of kidney function and can ultimately lead to kidney failure.

"The complementary expertise and capabilities of the two organizations, combined with a shared mission to address India's unmet needs through innovative therapies, has made this collaboration possible," CSIR-CDRI Director Radha Rangarajan said.

Such public-private partnerships have the potential to catalyse cutting- edge research and development for novel drugs in India, he added.

Zydus shares on Friday were trading 0.54 per cent down at Rs 1,062.60 apiece on BSE.