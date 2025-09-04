Zydus ties up with Synthon BV for multiple sclerosis drug launch in US

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said its subsidiary has joined hands with the Netherlands-based Synthon BV to introduce a generic drug for the treatment of multiple sclerosis in the US market.

Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Synthon BV for Ozanimod capsules (a generic version of ZEPOSIA) for the US market, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Synthon has a pending abbreviated new drug application in the United States, seeking approval for Ozanimod Capsules indicated for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Under the terms of this agreement, Synthon will be responsible for obtaining final regulatory approval and thereafter, for the manufacture and supply of the product.

Zydus will be responsible for the commercialisation of the product in the USA.

"This collaboration with Synthon enables us to bring this important treatment to the US market," Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc President and CEO Punit Patel said..

The total addressable market opportunity of Ozanimod capsules in the US is around USD 637 million, as per the IQVIA MAT July 2025.