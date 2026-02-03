Zydus Wellness Q3 net loss at Rs 39.9 cr

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Zydus Wellness Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 39.9 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 hit by higher expenses and one time impact of new labour codes.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Zydus Wellness Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 964.9 crore as compared to Rs 461.9 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 1,000.6 crore as compared to Rs 455.6 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

Advertisement and promotion expenses shot up to Rs 178.8 crore as compared to Rs 58.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its brand Nutralite delivered double-digit growth in the third quarter, while the D'lite range continued to witness strong growth and Sugar Free Green registered sustained double-digit growth.