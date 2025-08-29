Zydus Wellness to acquire UK-based Comfort Click for GBP 239 mn

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Zydus Wellness Ltd on Friday said its subsidiary will acquire UK-based Comfort Click for GBP 239 million.

Alidac UK Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Comfort Click, including its three subsidiaries located in Ireland, the US and India.

The equity value of the buyout is GBP 239 million, subject to customary and agreed adjustments under the terms of the SPA, Zydus Wellness said in a statement.

The acquisition marks Zydus Wellness' first overseas acquisition and its entry into the vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) segment, it added.

The target company, operating in the UK and major markets of Europe, posted revenues of GBP 134 million for the financial year ended on June 30, 2025, with a five-year CAGR of 57 per cent and recorded an adjusted operating profit of GBP 21 million.

The VMS market in Europe is estimated to be around GBP 11 billion.

"This strategic move reflects our aspiration to be a forward-looking company that not only anticipates consumer needs but also enables easy access to them," Zydus Wellness Ltd Chairman Sharvil Patel stated.

With Comfort Click, the company is strengthening its global capabilities, deepening presence in digital health and personalised wellness, and exploring scalable and sustainable models that will shape the future of wellbeing, he added.

The global digital VMS market is experiencing strong momentum, with a projected CAGR of 7-9 per cent through 2030, reaching an estimated USD 50-60 billion by the end of the decade.

The growth is being driven by rising health consciousness, increasing preventive healthcare adoption, and the expansion of e-commerce and digital health platforms.

"The acquisition of Comfort Click is a significant step forward in our journey to strengthen our leadership in the wellness space. It aligns with our strategic vision of expanding Zydus Wellness' international footprint while deepening our capabilities in consumer-centric health and wellbeing solutions," Zydus Wellness CEO and Whole-Time Director Tarun Arora said. PTI MSS RHL