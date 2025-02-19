Zypp Electric plans to deploy 1 lakh electric two-wheelers, enhance ties with Indofast Energy

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Electric mobility player Zypp Electric on Wednesday said it plans to deploy 1 lakh electric two-wheelers in partnership with Indofast Energy, a 50-50 joint venture between IndianOil and SUN Mobility, over the next 12-18 months.

Zypp Electric has already deployed over 10,000 EVs supported by Indofast Energy's battery swapping infrastructure.

The new fleet of 1 lakh electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) will be deployed across India's top eight cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow and Jaipur, enhancing efficiency for delivery partners and enterprises, the company said in a statement.

With Indofast Energy's battery swapping network, riders will gain unlimited range and near-zero downtime, it added.

In Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, Indofast Energy has an extensive network of swap stations every 1.5 kms, ensuring seamless and hassle-free battery access, it added.

"Our strengthened collaboration with Indofast Energy will play a crucial role in ensuring seamless operations and accelerating EV adoption across key urban centres," Zypp Electric Co-founder & COO Tushar Mehta said.

Indofast Energy Senior Vice President Rajat Malhan said, "The deployment of 1 lakh battery-swappable EVs is a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment to electrify India's logistics landscape. Together, we're improving the lives of our delivery partners and helping create a cleaner, greener future." PTI RKL HVA