Zypp Electric plans to scale EV fleet in Hyderabad and Jaipur

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Electric vehicle rental platform Zypp Electric on Tuesday said it plans to scale up business in Hyderabad and Jaipur with a fleet size of 15,000, including 10,000 units in Telangana's capital city alone, within the next financial year.

The company said it has unlocked two more hubs spanning over 5,000 square feet each in Jaipur and Hyderabad, where it started operations last month with an aim of handling vehicle maintenance, battery swapping, and partner onboarding.

The fleet size in Jaipur and Hyderabad touched 1,000 within a month of the company's foray into these two cities, reflecting the accelerating shift toward sustainable logistics and increasing demand for electric mobility in tier-2 cities, it added.

Zypp Electric has over 22,000 EVs in operations nationwide as of late 2025, along with over 1,500 battery swap points pan-India and a three-wheeler fleet of over 900, it said.

The company aims to expand the fleet deployment to over 100,000 vehicles across 25 cities by 2030.

"Reaching 1,000 EVs in both Jaipur and Hyderabad within a month validates our claim that electric last-mile delivery & mobility is not just environmentally necessary but economically compelling in many more cities of India now. This also marks our expansion beyond Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and also marks our entry in our first-ever tier-2 city for us, Jaipur," said Akash Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric. PTI IAS HVA