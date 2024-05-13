CBSE class 10 results: 93.60% pass exam, Trivandrum tops region-wise with 99.75%

Trivandrum: 99.75%

Vijayawada: 99.60%

Chennai: 99.30%

Bengaluru: 99.26%

Ajmer: 97.10%

All the candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10 board examination across the country can check their scores or marksheets on the official website of CBSE at https://cbseresults.nic.in/ and http://cbse.gov.in/.

Students can also download their CBSE Result 2024 class 10 mark sheet at https://www.cbse.gov.in/., via Digilocker, the UMANG app, and other alternatives.

This year, around 21 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Board Exams 2024.

It should be noted that online marksheets will be provisional.

Students have to collect the original marksheets and certificates from school authorities later.