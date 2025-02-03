9th annual Sahodaya conference champions 'excellence in education'

New Delhi: Educators from across the NCR East region gathered at Pragyan School, Greater Noida, on February 1, 2025, for the 9th Annual Sahodaya Conference.

Themed “Fostering Excellence: A Shared Vision for the Future,” the conference provided a platform for discussions on innovative strategies to improve education.

The event featured prominent figures in education, including chief guest Manoj Kumar Srivastava (Director - Training, CBSE), Dr. Satyanarayan Dasa (Director - Jiva Institute of Vedic Studies), and Dr. Deepti Sharma (President, Sahodaya NCR East and Principal, Pragyan Public School, Jewar).

Other top speakers included Dr. Gunjan Bansal (Secretary, Sahodaya NCR East & Principal, The Divine Mother International School, Jewar), Dr. Nidhi Gulati (Treasurer, Sahodaya NCR East & Principal, Alpine Public School, Khurja), Poonam Kumar Mendiratta (Vice President, Sahodaya NCR East), Sandeep Mittal (Director, Alpine Group of Schools), and Harish Sharma (Director, Pragyan Schools).

The event featured a series of enriching sessions, discussions, and cultural performances. Dr. Deepti Sharma delivered an inspiring address, emphasising the importance of collaboration and innovation in education.

Dr. Gunjan Bansal presented a comprehensive report on Sahodaya NCR East's initiatives, highlighting efforts to elevate teaching methodologies and student engagement.

Sandeep Mittal delivered an impactful session on “Excellence in Education – The Role of Schools,” stressing the need for continuous improvement and quality-driven learning environments.

Dr. Satyanarayan Dasa captivated the audience with his insights on integrating traditional wisdom with modern education methodologies, fostering a holistic learning approach.

Prabhanshu Srivastava (IAS, Retd.), Former Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India shared his motivational words with us.

His inspiring address encouraged educators to embrace resilience, adaptability, and innovation in their teaching practices, empowering students to become future leaders.

Speakers emphasised collaboration, innovation, and the integration of traditional wisdom with modern teaching methods.

Highlights of the conference included a musical performance by students from various Sahodaya schools, the Sahodaya Model School Awards recognising outstanding institutions, and the launch of the Sahodaya NCR East e-magazine, "Gyanodaya Volume 3."

The conference concluded with a vote of thanks and a group photo, leaving attendees inspired and equipped with new strategies to enhance education in their schools. The event was deemed a success, strengthening the commitment to educational excellence in the region.