Queen Elizabeth’s School Gurugram names founding principal and prep school head

Gurugram: Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram has appointed Dr Craig Cook as Founding Principal and Sonal Chatrath as Founding Head of Prep School, as it prepares to open its first campus in India in August 2026.

The school said the appointments strengthen its founding leadership team and underline its focus on academic depth, pastoral care and global perspective for Indian families.

Cook is an international education leader with over three decades of experience across K–12 and higher education in the United States, Asia and South-East Asia. Most recently, he served as Principal and Head of School at Woodstock School, Mussoorie, where he led academic, strategic and infrastructural transformation, the school said.

It added that he has led schools through accreditation and inspection processes, overseen campus enhancement projects, and managed change initiatives involving staff and families. Cook holds a PhD in Sociology and has also held senior academic roles in the US and Indonesia.

“As Founding Principal, Dr Cook will play a pivotal role in shaping the academic vision, culture and standards of Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram,” the school said.

Chatrath joins the Gurugram school with experience in early years and prep education, academic leadership and whole-school development. Most recently, she served as Head of Prep School at John Lyon School, and earlier held senior roles at Danes Hill School, including Deputy Head Academic and Director of Learning Support, the school said.

She has studied Education Management and Leadership at the University of Leicester, and has expertise in early years education and learning support. The school said her work has focused on teaching quality, safeguarding, pastoral care and holistic development.

In her new role, Chatrath will lead the development of the Prep School, focusing on academic foundations, emotional well-being and learning outcomes.

Caroline Pendleton-Nash, Chief Executive Officer of Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools, said the appointments were aligned with the group’s plans for its India launch.

“The appointment of Dr Craig Cook and Ms Sonal Chatrath reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence as we establish Queen Elizabeth’s School in India,” Pendleton-Nash said.

Cook said he looked forward to building a school that combines British educational heritage with contemporary relevance.

Chatrath said early education shapes academic pathways as well as confidence, values and well-being, and that she would work to create a nurturing and inclusive environment.

Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram is part of Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools and is backed by GEDU Global Education. The school said it draws on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, founded by Royal Charter in 1573.