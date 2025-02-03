University of Leeds announces scholarship for Indian Students

New Delhi: The University of Leeds has announced its International Excellence Scholarship for 2025, offering financial support to exceptional international students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

This merit-based award aims to attract and support high-achieving students from around the world. Successful applicants will demonstrate a strong academic record, leadership potential, and a commitment to contributing to the vibrant and diverse University of Leeds community.

Professor Manuel Barcia, Dean of Global Engagement at the University of Leeds, commented, “We are delighted to offer the International Excellence Scholarship to talented students from across the globe. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering a dynamic and inclusive learning environment, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder access to the transformative education we provide.”

The University of Leeds is a globally recognised institution, consistently ranked among the top 100 universities worldwide. It is renowned for its cutting-edge research, distinguished faculty, and inclusive campus environment, and is dedicated to developing future global leaders.

Eligibility for Master's International Excellence Scholarship:

To be eligible for the master's scholarship, applicants must:

- Be classified as an overseas student for fee purposes.

- Have applied for an eligible master's program starting in the 2025-2026 academic year. (A place in the program is not required before applying for the scholarship).

- Be self-funded or partially funded.

- Possess a strong academic record, expecting or having achieved a bachelor's degree with at least a 2:1 (Hons) or equivalent.

- Demonstrate exceptional interpersonal and professional skills through extracurricular activities and/or work experience.

Scholarship Details:

Number of Awards: 500

Value: 10%, 25%, or 50% of tuition fees

Application Deadline: Friday, May 16, 2025, 5 PM UK time

Application Outcome: Applicants will be notified by Friday, June 13, 2025. Successful candidates must accept the award within the timeframe specified in their scholarship letter.

How to Apply:

After applying for their chosen master's program, candidates must complete the online scholarship application form. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early, as awards may be allocated before the final deadline.

For detailed eligibility criteria, application procedures, and further information, please visit the scholarship webpages on the University of Leeds website.