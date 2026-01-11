11th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to be held from Jan 28 to Feb 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) A total of 70 films will be showcased at the 11th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival scheduled from Jan 28 to Feb 1 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a member of the organising committee said on Sunday.

The festival, organized by Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation, Nath Group and MGM Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, aims to present world-class films to cinema enthusiasts, provide a platform for filmmakers, technicians, artists, and young cinema enthusiasts to exchange ideas and explore the art and craft of filmmaking, a release said.

"The Indian Cinema Competition category will feature nine films in various Indian languages, with the best film getting the Golden Kailas Award. The jury will be chaired by renowned sound designer and Oscar winner Resul Pookutty. The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) jury will be chaired by senior film critic Dr CS Venkiteswaran," it said.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by the festival's honorary chairman and renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, the release said.

"The festival will have a special session with Chidambaram, the director of the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, a panel discussion on 'The Changing Face of Marathi Cinema' with National Award-winning director Ashish Bende (Aatmapamphlet), director Rohan Kanwade (Saarbond), producer Tanmayee Deo and Pankaj Chavan from Film City. A special 'In Conversation' session with veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar will take place on January 31," it said.

There will also be a panel discussion on 'Film: From Script to Screen'. Pookutty, editor Aarti Bajaj, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, cinematographer Rafey Mahmood and screenwriter Urmi Juvekar will take part. Renowned Hindi film producer and director Aanand L. Rai will conduct a 'masterclass at Inox, the organizers said. PTI AW BNM