16th edition of BIFFes will be held from Mar 1-8, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the 16th edition of Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held from March 1 to 8.

Advertisment

Siddaramaiah, accompanied by the organising committee of BIFFes, was announcing the film festival, which started in 2006.

This year, the government will spend Rs 9 crore for the festival compared to last year's Rs 7 crore, he said at the press conference here.

The CM said this year too films from over 60 countries will be screened in the festival. As many as 200 films will be screened in 13 screens -- 11 at Orion Mall, one at Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy at Banashankari and Dr Ambarish Auditorium at Dr Rajkumar Bhavana in Chamarajpet.

Advertisment

The film festival will be inaugurated by the chief minister on March 1.

Siddaramaiah said it is a golden opportunity for cinephiles as they get to choose from films in many languages, including Kannada.

The theme for this year's film festival is 'Garden of Peace of All Communities', he added.

Advertisment

Last year, the film festival was organised on the theme of 'Social Justice'.

The CM pointed out that BIFFes has gained international recognition, establishing Bengaluru also as a hub for cinema culture.

He also listed out the various measures being undertaken by the government to benefit the Kannada film industry.

Advertisment

A committee has been formed to review Kannada films and choose the ones eligible for a government subsidy, he said.

The CM also said the government has already allotted 110 acres of land for the development of 'Chitranagari' (film city) in Mysuru. The city is being planned on the public-private partnership model, he added.

Answering a question about the nomination of members to the legislative council, Siddaramaiah said the party leaders will take a decision in this regard and that candidates from various fields, including cinema and literature, will be considered.

Advertisment

He also said he will try and catch up with some films at this year's festival. "If I have time, I will try to watch some good films," he added. PTI JR KH