17th century German science fiction to be adapted into Mohinayattam

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 (PTI) 'Somnium,' the world's first science fiction novel written by 17th century German scientist Johannes Kepler, is all set to be adapted into the classical dance form Mohiniyattam and will be premiered at the national dance-music festival Samanwayam 2023 in Palakkad on December 25.

Titled "Nilakkanavu" (Moonlit Chronicle), the unique initiative is a groundbreaking project that brings together the realms of art, science fiction and Indian cultural heritage, the organisers of the event said and added that this could be considered the first time that a science fiction novel is being adapted for a classical dance.

"Nilakkanavu" is envisaged as a tribute to the scientists who toiled hard to make India's historic Chandrayaan Mission a success, and it will be premiered at the national dance-music festival Samanwayam 2023, said national award-winning filmmaker Vinod Mankara.

While the artistic endeavor was conceptualised by Mankara, it is executed by the well-known danseuse Gayathri Madhusudan.

The musical landscape of "Nilakkanavu" is crafted by national award-winning composer Ramesh Narayan.

Mankara said that through this project, they aim to take audiences on an "unforgettable" journey that bridges the gaps between astronomy, mythology, and the intriguing realm of science fiction.

"The audience will be transported into a world where lunar exploration is vividly depicted, detailing not only the voyage to the moon's distant shores but also the science behind it," he told PTI.

The production delves into lunar astronomy through the lens of Kepler's groundbreaking laws, which continue to influence modern rocket technology, he explained.

This remarkable endeavor seeks to cultivate a scientific temper among the audience, making scientific concepts accessible through the language of dance, music, and poetry, he said.

This fusion aims to not only inspire the current generation but also foster scientific awareness and honour the spirit of exploration that drives human curiosity, the filmmaker added.