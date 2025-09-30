19-year-old rapper from Punjab becomes new sensation with 'That Girl'

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) At just 19-years of age, Moga-based Paramjeet Kaur aka Param has become a new sensation in the Punjabi music industry with her song "That Girl" which attracted more than 35 lakh views within a week of its launch.

Her latest song has been getting constant traction with many people comparing her singing style with that of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead in 2022 and calling her "Lady Moosewala." The song was produced by UK-based music producer Manni Sandhu who specially came to India for it.

Sandhu shared a post on Instagram handle on Tuesday recalling how the song was recorded.

"The craziest thing is we recorded this track in no expensive studio. There was no acoustic treatment. It was a random Airbnb. You could hear cars outside, people shouting but the vocals were coming out so crisp." "Within 10 minutes, we already had the vibe of the song down. So I took the vocals back to my studio, added all the final touches and the song was pretty much done. For the music video, we linked up with our good friends Tru Makers. We gave them the vision we had for the video and they took the idea and absolutely smashed it. It is getting so much love," he added.

Param hails from Duneke village in Punjab's Moga district. Her mother works as a house help and father is a daily-wager.

In one of the previous videos shared by her on social media, the singer explained how she decided to start making the songs after noticing her friends doing it.

"In college, my friends were writing and singing songs and then after seeing them, I thought I should also do this." Param is studying in DM College in Moga.