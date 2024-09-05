1st Guwahati Asian Film Festival in February 2025

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) The 1st Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) will take place in February next, showcasing some of the prominent movies from the region, its organisers said on Thursday.

In a press release, the festival organisers said the three-day fest from February 7-9 marks a significant milestone in the celebration of Asian and North-East Indian films.

GAFF director (Hon) Monita Borgohain said, "The festival promises to be a landmark event, bringing together the best of Asian films while shining a spotlight on the unique voices from Northeast India." She exuded confidence that the festival is set to become an unmissable part of the cultural calendar of Assam and appealed to all to be part of this historic celebration of films.

The festival will include a competitive section specifically for films from Northeast India, offering cash awards across different categories to recognise outstanding achievements in filmmaking from the region.

In addition to the competition section, there will be a non-competition section showcasing select Asian and Indian films, which will celebrate exceptional cinematic brilliance, the statement said.

It said film submissions are officially open from Thursday.

Apart from Borgohain, who was the former festival director of the Assam government-sponsored Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF), the advisory board boasts several distinguished members from the film fraternity.

Renowned film critic and festival advisor Srinivasa Santhanam, national award winning film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari, and prominent film critic, music journalist and editor Dalton Christopher are also part of the 1st GAFF.