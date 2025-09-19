2 juveniles linked to firing outside Disha Patani's house held by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Two juvenile shooters of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar gang allegedly involved in firing outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly were apprehended in Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused, both aged around 17 years, were apprehended by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, they said.

The accused are natives of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and carry a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads.

A senior police officer said that weapons including pistol were recovered from their possession.

"They were directly involved in the firing outside the actress' residence in Bareilly on September 11 while they were also involved in the firing that took place on September 12," the officer added.

Unidentified assailants had fired multiple rounds outside Patani's Bareilly residence around 3.45 am on September 12, creating panic in the locality.

A case was registered at the Bareilly Kotwali police station, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate action in the matter, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

The juveniles will be sent to Bareilly on a warrant for further questioning, he added.

On September 17, two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar gang allegedly involved in the firing were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad.

The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh STF and Haryana STF, they said.

The deceased were identified as Ravinder, resident of Haryana's Rohtak, and Arun from Haryana's Sonipat, they said. PTI SSJ BM KSS KSS